HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Up 45.9% in August

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,128,200 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the July 31st total of 773,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 384,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $596.52 million, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake purchased 10,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 501.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,017.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

