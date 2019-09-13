Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.54

Grupo Mexico S.A. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.55. Grupo Mexico shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Mexico from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

