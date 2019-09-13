Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the July 31st total of 38,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OMAB stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.61. 24,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,867. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $113.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

