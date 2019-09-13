Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Grow Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:GRWC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.10. Grow Capital shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 92,552 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

About Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Grow Capital, Inc operates as a real estate purchaser, developer, and manager of specific use industrial properties in the United States. It provides condo style turn-key grow facilities to support cannabis growers. The company is also involved in the development, lease, ownership, and provision of investment sales opportunities for commercial industrial properties focused in the cannabis production arena.

