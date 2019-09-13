Greene King (LON:GNK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $655.50

Greene King plc (LON:GNK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $655.50 and traded as high as $843.00. Greene King shares last traded at $842.00, with a volume of 708,836 shares trading hands.

GNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Greene King to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Greene King to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Greene King to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 756.50 ($9.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 697.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 655.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 24.40 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Greene King’s previous dividend of $8.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Greene King’s payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

