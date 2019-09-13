Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.24

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.24 and traded as low as $28.00. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCBC. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

