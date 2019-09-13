Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial set a $14.00 price objective on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $10.18. 503,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,675. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $637.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 3,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $41,518.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 322,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 21,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $222,116.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,878 shares of company stock worth $276,171. 4.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 415.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

