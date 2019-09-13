Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $62.71

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and traded as high as $63.32. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $63.15, with a volume of 40,659 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GRT.UN shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

