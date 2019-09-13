Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 4.3% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $5,076,000. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 173,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 57,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total value of $2,258,600.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $43,462,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,244,072 shares of company stock valued at $416,434,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $187.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,753,617. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

