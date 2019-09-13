Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Sold by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 87.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 21,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $461,470.24. Also, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $994,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. 12,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,976. The company has a quick ratio of 17.80, a current ratio of 17.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.91. Gossamer Bio Inc has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $25.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.18). Analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOSS. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Gossamer Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

