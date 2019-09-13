Gordon R. Bernard Sells 2,700 Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $13,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,976.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 66,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,410. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 million, a PE ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.