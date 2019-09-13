Gordon Haskett Downgrades Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to Hold

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ROK. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Gabelli upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

NYSE:ROK traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.79. 21,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,060. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $141.46 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $531,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $47,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,676,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,349,000 after acquiring an additional 794,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,878,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,626,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,297,000 after purchasing an additional 103,527 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,168,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,835,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,708,000 after purchasing an additional 90,580 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

