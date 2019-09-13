Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Up 9%

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares were up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.71, approximately 4,514,050 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 1,522,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

A number of analysts have commented on GOGO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gogo Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 65,651 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $258,664.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 45,200 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $180,348.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 265,851 shares of company stock worth $1,101,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gogo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,456,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,717,000 after buying an additional 263,685 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its position in Gogo by 8.7% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 3,763,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 302,573 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gogo by 22.4% during the second quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,404,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after buying an additional 623,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gogo by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 469,268 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in Gogo by 43.8% during the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,725,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

