Gocompare.Com Group’s (GOCO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.

GOCO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 116 ($1.52).

Gocompare.Com Group stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 75 ($0.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,491. Gocompare.Com Group has a one year low of GBX 61.40 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 106 ($1.39). The stock has a market cap of $312.79 million and a PE ratio of 15.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Gocompare.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21%.

Gocompare.Com Group Company Profile

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

