GMP Capital Inc. (TSE:GMP) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

GMP Capital Inc. (TSE:GMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

GMP Capital stock remained flat at $C$2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 8,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,030. The company has a market capitalization of $185.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71. GMP Capital has a 1 year low of C$1.76 and a 1 year high of C$2.84.

GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that GMP Capital will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMP Capital Inc, an independent diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Capital Markets and Wealth Management.

