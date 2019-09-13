GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,660,559 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 104,691 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $106,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,261,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,776,000 after purchasing an additional 989,181 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $20,154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 49.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,010,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,392,000 after acquiring an additional 334,495 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 25.7% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,605,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,233,000 after acquiring an additional 328,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 405.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 335,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 268,994 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 333,333 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.