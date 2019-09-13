Giverny Capital Inc. Has $264,000 Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,290,000 after purchasing an additional 319,842 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 282,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 118,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 602,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after purchasing an additional 32,112 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. 138,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,391. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $39.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

In other news, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $156,892.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNX. Knight Equity began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

