Giverny Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,411 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for 2.6% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $25,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 75.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,754,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,185,000 after buying an additional 2,048,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,460,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,994,000 after purchasing an additional 871,373 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 208.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,167,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 789,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 148.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 941,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,583,000 after purchasing an additional 562,708 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $251,056.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,394,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,499 shares of company stock worth $3,343,743 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,916. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $53.21 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

