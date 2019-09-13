Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $3.21

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $3.21. Gerdau shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 13,416,140 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gerdau SA will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 7,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,640,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,347,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,995 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 16,090.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,293 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,780,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,238,000. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

