Genesis Vision (GVT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.61 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00010117 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Ovis and Kucoin. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $413,422.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00201593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.85 or 0.01144489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00086753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023479 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Ovis, HitBTC, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

