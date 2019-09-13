Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $616.57 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) will post $616.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesee & Wyoming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $616.00 million and the highest is $617.13 million. Genesee & Wyoming posted sales of $603.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genesee & Wyoming.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $571.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.19 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWR. Stephens set a $112.00 target price on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesee & Wyoming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

Shares of NYSE GWR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.62. 4,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,556. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Genesee & Wyoming has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.86.

In other Genesee & Wyoming news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 23,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,581,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,316 shares in the company, valued at $48,984,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWR. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter worth about $77,500,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 207.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,639,000 after acquiring an additional 510,698 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 604.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 296,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,659,000 after acquiring an additional 254,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 11.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,612,000 after acquiring an additional 240,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 39.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after acquiring an additional 181,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

