General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 585.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.40. 82,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,669. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.21.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.