General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $99,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 58.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 585.4% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $266,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.85. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Edward Jones raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.21.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.