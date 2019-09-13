Gems 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,855.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Gems token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc. Gems has a total market capitalization of $491,519.00 and $4,855.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gems has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00202968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.77 or 0.01139674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015142 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022024 BTC.

About Gems

Gems was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,152,794,971 tokens. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

