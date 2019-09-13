Garmin Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,244 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,219% compared to the average daily volume of 246 call options.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.34. 599,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,926. Garmin has a one year low of $59.98 and a one year high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Garmin had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.66.

In other news, insider Min H. Kao sold 53,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $4,268,054.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,779,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,681,656.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Biddlecombe sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $25,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,473,446 shares of company stock valued at $430,492,687. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,848,000 after buying an additional 39,907 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Garmin by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Garmin by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 34,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

