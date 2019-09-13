Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,800 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 1,610,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,968,000 after buying an additional 2,605,967 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,077,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,684,000 after buying an additional 2,054,581 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,367,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,254,000 after buying an additional 896,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,056,000 after buying an additional 815,302 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $13,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,113. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $40.82.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $289.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 85.53%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

