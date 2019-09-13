GambleCoin (GMCN) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

GambleCoin (CURRENCY:GMCN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, GambleCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GambleCoin has a market cap of $2,272.00 and $3.00 worth of GambleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GambleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GambleCoin alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GambleCoin

GambleCoin (CRYPTO:GMCN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2018. GambleCoin’s total supply is 11,034,668 coins and its circulating supply is 10,985,646 coins. GambleCoin’s official Twitter account is @GMCN_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GambleCoin is /r/GambleCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GambleCoin is gamblecoin.fun

GambleCoin Coin Trading

GambleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GambleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GambleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GambleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GambleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.