Galliford Try’s (GFRD) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Galliford Try to a hold rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 838 ($10.95).

Shares of GFRD opened at GBX 690.50 ($9.02) on Monday. Galliford Try has a one year low of GBX 499.60 ($6.53) and a one year high of GBX 1,117 ($14.60). The company has a market cap of $766.68 million and a P/E ratio of 6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 590.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 627.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

