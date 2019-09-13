Future Generation Investment Company Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:FGX)

Future Generation Investment Company Ltd (ASX:FGX) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $441.00 million and a PE ratio of 17.08. Future Generation Investment has a 12 month low of A$1.12 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of A$1.13 ($0.80). The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.18.

About Future Generation Investment

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

