Future Generation Investment Company Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:FGX)

Future Generation Investment Company Ltd (ASX:FGX) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of $441.00 million and a PE ratio of 17.08. Future Generation Investment has a 12 month low of A$1.12 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of A$1.13 ($0.80). The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.18.
About Future Generation Investment
