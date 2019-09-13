Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) were up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $25.85, approximately 2,207,888 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 666,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. ValuEngine cut Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.13.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Funko had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Funko Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Russell Eugene Nickel sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $28,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,265,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,796,749 shares of company stock valued at $42,767,876. 16.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 7,766.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 58,400.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

