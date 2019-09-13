Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,401 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Funko worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Funko by 58,400.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. Funko Inc has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Funko had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Funko Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Funko from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,265,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 229,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $5,447,482.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,796,749 shares of company stock worth $42,767,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

