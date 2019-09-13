FunFair Market Cap Reaches $19.54 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One FunFair token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, LATOKEN and Gate.io. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $19.54 million and $451,611.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FunFair has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00201736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.01146365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00086591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015237 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023479 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, C2CX, Binance, Vebitcoin, OKEx, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, ABCC, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

