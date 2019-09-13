Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives $19.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 34.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FULT traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 871,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $221.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.