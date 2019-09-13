FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) were up 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 11,248,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,221,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.13.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.88. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.21%. The business had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,140,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 570,025 shares during the period. Loews Corp lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 135,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67,825 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

