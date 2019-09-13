Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,453 ($18.99) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Frontier Developments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,448.60 ($18.93).

Shares of FDEV stock opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.59) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.91 million and a PE ratio of 26.13. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,440 ($18.82). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 959.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 993.08.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

