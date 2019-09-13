Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €79.54 ($92.49).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.60 ($0.70) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €63.00 ($73.26). The stock had a trading volume of 560,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a twelve month high of €91.74 ($106.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.02.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.