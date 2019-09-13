Freelancer (ASX:FLN) Shares Down 2.5%

Freelancer Ltd (ASX:FLN)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.76 ($0.54) and last traded at A$0.79 ($0.56), 45,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 244,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.81 ($0.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.86 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.78. The company has a market cap of $360.02 million and a PE ratio of -790.00.

Freelancer Company Profile (ASX:FLN)

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. It operates through two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Through its marketplace employers can hire freelancers to do work in areas, such as software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

