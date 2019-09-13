Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) Trading Down 1.2%

Freedom Foods Group Ltd (ASX:FNP) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$5.54 ($3.93) and last traded at A$5.64 ($4.00), approximately 585,392 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.71 ($4.05).

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a positive change from Freedom Foods Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Freedom Foods Group’s payout ratio is currently 148.94%.

Freedom Foods Group Company Profile (ASX:FNP)

Freedom Foods Group Limited engages in sourcing, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling plant and dairy based beverages in Australia, New Zealand, China, South East Asia, and North America. It operates through five segments: Cereal & Snacking, Plant Based Beverages, Dairy Beverages, Speciality Seafood, and Nutritionals.

