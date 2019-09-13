Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.91

Foresight Solar Fund Ltd (LON:FSFL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.91 and traded as high as $122.50. Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at $121.50, with a volume of 883,028 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 45.13 and a current ratio of 45.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.97 million and a PE ratio of 10.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

