Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.75

Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and traded as high as $10.00. Flux Power shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 785 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

About Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

