FLO (FLO) Hits Market Cap of $6.23 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and $21,349.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLO has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,260,038 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

