First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) COO Sells $59,160.00 in Stock

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) COO John P. Lawson, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $59,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FSFG stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.39. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. First Savings Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.37.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.39 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 48.5% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 40,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 84.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 122.7% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 70,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

