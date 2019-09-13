FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:FTACU) Shares Sold by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:FTACU) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $535,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTACU remained flat at $$10.68 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,978. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III intends to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

