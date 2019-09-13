FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for STM Group (LON:STM)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of STM Group (LON:STM) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON STM opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. STM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 million and a P/E ratio of 5.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. STM Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

