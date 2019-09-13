Financial Contrast: BeyondAirInc . (XAIR) & Its Rivals

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ: XAIR) is one of 127 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BeyondAirInc . to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondAirInc . N/A -342.71% -100.90% BeyondAirInc . Competitors -674.05% -624.80% -22.23%

5.4% of BeyondAirInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondAirInc . $7.72 million -$6.56 million -5.89 BeyondAirInc . Competitors $1.43 billion $145.31 million -15.57

BeyondAirInc .’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BeyondAirInc .. BeyondAirInc . is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

BeyondAirInc . has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeyondAirInc .’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BeyondAirInc . and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondAirInc . 0 0 0 0 N/A BeyondAirInc . Competitors 952 3186 5398 287 2.51

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.80%. Given BeyondAirInc .’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BeyondAirInc . has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

BeyondAirInc . rivals beat BeyondAirInc . on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

