FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.94. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $3.86.

Get FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR alerts:

About FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures and distributes handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.