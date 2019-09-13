Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
FRGI opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of -0.09.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 386.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
Featured Story: Google Finance
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.