Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

FRGI opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of -0.09.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 386.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

