Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $151.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $147.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a positive rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.30.

FIS stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.86. The stock had a trading volume of 223,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,424. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.01 and a 200 day moving average of $121.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 40,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,488,052.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,053.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $1,355,120.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,173.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,422 shares of company stock valued at $22,643,781. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

