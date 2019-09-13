Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Ferrari and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised Ferrari from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.04 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 21.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 582,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,827,000 after purchasing an additional 30,554 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RACE traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.44. 534,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,999. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $93.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.05.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 23.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

