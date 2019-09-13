Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.93

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.93 and last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 38996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In related news, Director Richard R. Mudge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,449,681.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,271,951.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 330.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

